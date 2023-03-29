WISeKey is Integrating Generative AI to its WISeAI.IO AIoT Platform

Geneva, Switzerland – March 22, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today that is integrating Generative AI to its AIoT Platform.

WISeAI.IO uses sophisticated algorithms to monitor Cybersecurity and Digital Identities for people and objects. The machine-learning tool is designed to examine how humans and objects use their computers, mobiles and digital identities when they connect to the Internet, thus protecting users against ransomware, sophisticated malware and the like.

Using Generative AI, WISeAI will be able to detect abnormalities by interpreting the flow of information collected by the sensors secured by WISeKey’s Secure Element being strongly authenticated as provisioned by WISeKey Root of Trust (RoT) now reinforced with post-quantum technologies https://www.wisekey.com/press/wisekey-takes-steps-to-implement-its-semiconductors-quantum-technology/.

AIoT integrates semiconductors, smart sensors, IoT systems, AI and a data cloud to deliver to customers a unique offering to power innovation and digital transformation. Using WISeKey’s cybersecurity technology and IoT network, data will be collected where it can be processed and acted upon in real time in a highly secure environment.

AIoT is the brain that will power the nervous system of the network of IoT objects operating in the WISeKey Ecosystem, which currently connects over 1.6 billion IoT devices secured with WISeKey’s VaultIC.

By integrating Generative AI, WISeAI increments its ability to learn from patterns and data to create new and original content or data. This technology has the potential to significantly impact how autonomous (IoT) devices function as Generative AI can be used to create intelligent and autonomous devices that are better at adapting to different scenarios. With the use of Generative AI, autonomous devices can learn and adapt to their surroundings and environments to make more informed decisions. E.g, a self-driving car that uses Generative AI can make better decisions on the road, such as avoiding obstacles and responding to changing road conditions.

Generative AI can be used to create more personalized experiences for users of IoT devices. For instance, smart home devices can learn the user’s preferences over time and make recommendations or adjustments accordingly and to improve the efficiency of autonomous devices. By analyzing data and patterns, Generative AI can help devices make more accurate predictions and optimize their performance. This can lead to better energy consumption, cost savings, and reduced downtime for maintenance.

In what relates to WISeKey Cybersecurity, Generative AI can be used to improve the overall security of autonomous devices. With the use of Generative AI, devices can learn to identify and respond to potential security threats and vulnerabilities, thus making them more secure and less prone to hacking and have a significant impact on how autonomous (IoT) devices function by creating devices that are more intelligent, personalized, efficient, and secure.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

