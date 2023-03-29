DISCO (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, announced the release of Timelines in Case Builder, a powerful solution set built on advanced analytics, which allows teams to build stronger cases faster by quickly identifying important documents and testimony that can be used to craft compelling narratives. Timelines gives litigators, law firm partners, associates, paralegals at law firms, and corporate legal departments the ability to link evidence and securely store and organize all critical case information in one centralized platform.

As more of the legal industry operates in a digital environment, technology-driven transformation initiatives will remain a top+priority for law firms and corporate legal functions. With the launch of Timelines, DISCO continues to move in the direction of becoming the daily login platform from which legal professionals and case teams collaborate, organize, and analyze their time-based case information. The solution provides a flexible and streamlined interface that can capture, assess, and present the most compelling case narratives and store all critical information in one place. Legal teams can now search, analyze, and strengthen cases by linking evidence to facts from many different sources including ediscovery, depositions, or content on the open web.

“Timelines is a critical feature set within DISCO's product portfolio, and its release underscores how we're thinking about the future in terms of developing an end-to-end platform for lawyers and a fully closed ecosystem for sensitive data,” said Kevin Smith, DISCO’s Chief Product Officer. “Equipping case teams with a searchable repository for organized evidence is critical so that teams are able to collaborate, strategize, and prepare the best possible case faster. This is an exciting step towards expanding DISCO's coverage and support of all other aspects of litigation and investigations.”

Timelines improves the current practice of creating timelines in offline isolated documents through a collaborative, extensible technology platform that minimizes the risk. DISCO is focused on creating a secure, centralized workspace for lawyers, litigators, corporations and case teams to develop stronger strategies and gain a holistic perspective throughout the lifetime of a matter. The company continues to expand its cutting edge technology and software capabilities that help to increase efficiency, reduce risk, and control costs. DISCO has consistently earned high customer rankings from sites, including G2 and TrustRadius, for its product ease-of-use and consumer-friendly platform.

About DISCO

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

