DISCO Launches Timelines, a Cloud-Based Solution for Legal Professionals to Build More Compelling Cases Faster

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DISCO (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, announced the release of Timelines in Case Builder, a powerful solution set built on advanced analytics, which allows teams to build stronger cases faster by quickly identifying important documents and testimony that can be used to craft compelling narratives. Timelines gives litigators, law firm partners, associates, paralegals at law firms, and corporate legal departments the ability to link evidence and securely store and organize all critical case information in one centralized platform.

As more of the legal industry operates in a digital environment, technology-driven transformation initiatives will remain a top+priority for law firms and corporate legal functions. With the launch of Timelines, DISCO continues to move in the direction of becoming the daily login platform from which legal professionals and case teams collaborate, organize, and analyze their time-based case information. The solution provides a flexible and streamlined interface that can capture, assess, and present the most compelling case narratives and store all critical information in one place. Legal teams can now search, analyze, and strengthen cases by linking evidence to facts from many different sources including ediscovery, depositions, or content on the open web.

“Timelines is a critical feature set within DISCO's product portfolio, and its release underscores how we're thinking about the future in terms of developing an end-to-end platform for lawyers and a fully closed ecosystem for sensitive data,” said Kevin Smith, DISCO’s Chief Product Officer. “Equipping case teams with a searchable repository for organized evidence is critical so that teams are able to collaborate, strategize, and prepare the best possible case faster. This is an exciting step towards expanding DISCO's coverage and support of all other aspects of litigation and investigations.”

Timelines improves the current practice of creating timelines in offline isolated documents through a collaborative, extensible technology platform that minimizes the risk. DISCO is focused on creating a secure, centralized workspace for lawyers, litigators, corporations and case teams to develop stronger strategies and gain a holistic perspective throughout the lifetime of a matter. The company continues to expand its cutting edge technology and software capabilities that help to increase efficiency, reduce risk, and control costs. DISCO has consistently earned high customer rankings from sites, including G2 and TrustRadius, for its product ease-of-use and consumer-friendly platform.

To learn more or to request a demo, visit the Timelines+in+Case+Builder+home+page.

About DISCO

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230322005256r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005256/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.