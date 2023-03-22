PR Newswire

Twelve community organizations awarded $2.5 million for neighborhood revitalization

PHOENIX, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) and the Republic Services Charitable Foundation today announced the 12 organizations receiving 2023 National Neighborhood Promise® grants. The Foundation's National Neighborhood Promise Program aims to revitalize communities and the quality of life of residents through volunteer projects, monetary donations and in-kind services. This year, a total of $2.5 million will be awarded to 12 nonprofit organizations making a lasting difference in local neighborhoods.

"At its core, our business is about keeping local communities clean and strong. Through the Republic Services Charitable Foundation, we can make an even greater impact by supporting local organizations dedicated to neighborhood revitalization," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer, Republic Services. "It's an honor to partner with our nonprofit grant recipients, and our employees look forward to bringing each unique project to life through volunteer activities later this year."

Each grant is tailored to meet a specific community need, from much-needed facility repairs and improvements – including the construction of a computer lab and fitness center – to equipment purchases and neighborhood cleanup programs.

"We are grateful to partner with the Republic Services Charitable Foundation, whose community revitalization efforts are making a difference in Chicago's most vulnerable neighborhoods," said Wanda Ramirez, CEO, Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago. "The project at Imagine Englewood If will help provide a valuable resource for those in this community, promoting well-being and a sense of belonging for those in need."

The 2023 National Neighborhood Promise grant recipients will receive contributions between $120,000 and $250,000. The 12 recipients are:

The local Republic Services team will work directly with each organization to plan a day of volunteerism. Each year, hundreds of Republic Services employees across the nation participate in these National Neighborhood Promise service days.

About the Republic Services Charitable Foundation

The Republic Services Charitable Foundation helps strengthen the communities where Republic Services customers and employees live and work through volunteerism, monetary donations and in-kind services. Through its National Neighborhood Promise® Program, the Foundation supports nonprofit organizations, programs and projects that help revitalize neighborhoods. The Foundation helps support Republic Services' 2030 Sustainability Goal to positively impact 45 million people. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com/giving.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

