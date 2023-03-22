PR Newswire
PHOENIX, March 22, 2023
Twelve community organizations awarded $2.5 million for neighborhood revitalization
PHOENIX, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) and the Republic Services Charitable Foundation today announced the 12 organizations receiving 2023 National Neighborhood Promise® grants. The Foundation's National Neighborhood Promise Program aims to revitalize communities and the quality of life of residents through volunteer projects, monetary donations and in-kind services. This year, a total of $2.5 million will be awarded to 12 nonprofit organizations making a lasting difference in local neighborhoods.
"At its core, our business is about keeping local communities clean and strong. Through the Republic Services Charitable Foundation, we can make an even greater impact by supporting local organizations dedicated to neighborhood revitalization," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer, Republic Services. "It's an honor to partner with our nonprofit grant recipients, and our employees look forward to bringing each unique project to life through volunteer activities later this year."
Each grant is tailored to meet a specific community need, from much-needed facility repairs and improvements – including the construction of a computer lab and fitness center – to equipment purchases and neighborhood cleanup programs.
"We are grateful to partner with the Republic Services Charitable Foundation, whose community revitalization efforts are making a difference in Chicago's most vulnerable neighborhoods," said Wanda Ramirez, CEO, Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago. "The project at Imagine Englewood If will help provide a valuable resource for those in this community, promoting well-being and a sense of belonging for those in need."
The 2023 National Neighborhood Promise grant recipients will receive contributions between $120,000 and $250,000. The 12 recipients are:
- Arizona: St. Vincent de Paul, Phoenix; The grant will replace much-needed commercial soup vats and tilting skillets, allowing the organization to continue to provide thousands of meals per day to those in need in metro Phoenix.
- California: Urban Corps of San Diego County; The grant will support extensive trail restoration, waste removal and sustainability education.
- Illinois: Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago; The grant will support local community organization "Imagine Englewood If," enabling repairs to The Healing House, The Jean Carter Hill Community Garden and The Peace Campus.
- Louisiana: Habitat for Humanity Lafayette; The grant will support the local chapter of 100 Black Men, which provides mentoring and education for area youth. Republic Services volunteers will conduct a large-scale community clean up and provide landscaping and interior and exterior painting.
- Michigan: Pope Francis Center, Detroit; The grant will provide a community computer lab and resident fitness center in the new PFC Bridge Housing Campus, which provides meals, supportive services and housing assistance to the underserved.
- Minnesota: Rebuilding Together Minnesota, Minneapolis; The grant will fund improvements and repairs to the Minnesota Indian Women's Resource Center, which provides social and mental health services to help empower Native women and their families.
- Missouri: Rebuilding Together St. Louis; The grant will fund improvements at the Wesley House, which serves as a community safe haven and provides social services to youth, adults and seniors in the Penrose neighborhood.
- Montana: Missoula YMCA; The grant will help transform an underutilized corner of the campus into a free, 2,200 square-foot outdoor splash pad for children of all abilities.
- Tennessee: Binghampton Development Corporation, Memphis; The grant will fund three outdoor classrooms for hands-on STEM education and provide necessary equipment to grow BDC's recycling-oriented on-the-job training.
- Tennessee: The Miss Katie Woodie Foundation, Murfreesboro; The grant will fund an outdoor classroom for the Walter Hill school, supporting new STEAM learning programs for the community.
- Texas: Rebuilding Together Houston; The grant will support critical roof and sewer line repairs and revitalization of the community garden at the SHAPE Community Center, which has helped thousands of underserved people.
- Wisconsin: Eagle River Recreation Association; The grant will support critical infrastructure improvements to the historic hockey dome, including cooling tower installation, roof repair, girl locker rooms and septic repairs.
The local Republic Services team will work directly with each organization to plan a day of volunteerism. Each year, hundreds of Republic Services employees across the nation participate in these National Neighborhood Promise service days.
About the Republic Services Charitable Foundation
The Republic Services Charitable Foundation helps strengthen the communities where Republic Services customers and employees live and work through volunteerism, monetary donations and in-kind services. Through its National Neighborhood Promise® Program, the Foundation supports nonprofit organizations, programs and projects that help revitalize neighborhoods. The Foundation helps support Republic Services' 2030 Sustainability Goal to positively impact 45 million people. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com/giving.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.
