PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company"), a brownfields exploration Company with two potential high impact projects that comprise silver-zinc-lead located in north Idaho, USA and lithium - potassium (sulphate of potash) located in Zacatecas and San Luis Potosi, Mexico respectively, is pleased to provide strong exploration results from its newly defined East Curlew target at the Ranger-Page Project, Silver Valley, Idaho.

To view the East Curlew Target in a 3-D multi-media audio-video click:

https://tinyurl.com/yc7327fs

Highlights:

The East Curlew target is the eastern extension of the Curlew fault, which is an important fault at the historic Page and Blackhawk mines, which hosts the Curlew Vein, and the prolific Tony Vein

is the eastern extension of the Curlew fault, which is an important fault at the historic Page and Blackhawk mines, which hosts the Curlew Vein, and the prolific First assessment with modern exploration techniques of the Curlew fault along its eastern corridor.

A very large and significant near surface coincident Induced Polarization and Resistivity anomaly measuring 450 metres of strike length and 300 metres of down dip extension from near surface reflects a high potential to discover a complimentary mineralized system to the Blackhawk Mine along the Curlew Fault.

of strike length and of down dip extension from reflects a high potential to discover a complimentary mineralized system to the Blackhawk Mine along the Curlew Fault. Strong and highly anomalous surface geochemistry sample results in silver, zinc, lead, and copper are located near and on top of the geophysical anomalies further validating the importance of the East Curlew target.

are located near and on top of the geophysical anomalies further validating the importance of the target. The East Curlew target is located approximately 230 metres east of the historic Blackhawk mine, in the footwall of the projected Curlew Fault.

target is located approximately east of the historic Blackhawk mine, in the footwall of the projected Curlew Fault. The East Curlew target is also located between the Crown Point mine to the north, 500 metres, and the Ranger-Wyoming Complex to the south, 200 metres - these high-priority drill target areas are all located within a relatively small 700 metre X 700 metre footprint.

target is also located between the Crown Point mine to the north, metres, and the Ranger-Wyoming Complex to the south, metres - these high-priority drill target areas are all located within a relatively small One of seven high priority large target areas defined from the 2022 exploration campaign constrained within a relatively small 3km x 2km area.

To view exploration results in presentation format, click https://tinyurl.com/yusv7wns

"We are pleased to see that the mapped Curlew Structure continues to show significant promise along its eastern extension from the past producing Blackhawk mine. Coincident ground IP, geochemical results, and mapped alteration of host rocks further validate East Curlew's high rank among our long list of near surface targets. East Curlew's proximity to historic mine infrastructure means successful drilling could lead to rapid development for further testing of this near surface mineralization. We look forward to testing the East Curlew target during our 2023 drilling campaign," comments Brandon Rook, CEO of Silver Valley Metals.

The East Curlew target is located approximately 230 metres east of the historic Blackhawk mine, in the footwall of the projected Curlew Fault. The Blackhawk mine was mined to the 1200-foot level and remains in mineralization with an approximate 375 metre strike length at the 1200-foot level, this being supported from underground maps secured from the past operator. The East Curlew target at near surface is a complimentary target to the Blackhawk mine as it may have the potential to open future mining opportunities at the Blackhawk mine with a successful near surface and at depth drilling campaign at East Curlew.

The East Curlew target is also situated between the Crown Point Mine 500 metres to the north and the Ranger-Wyoming Complex, 200 metres to the south, two areas with past production but only near surface no greater than 200 feet below surface; both of these areas are considered open at depth and laterally along strike and are a high priority to drill this year; all of these targets may potentially help assist the re-opening of the Blackhawk mine, and further to that, the re-opening of the top-ten historical producer in the Silver Valley, the Page Mine that is located 750 metres to the west of the Blackhawk mine.

The East Curlew target is one of seven high priority target areas that the Company has defined from its successful 2022 exploration campaign. Importantly, all high priority areas are constrained to a compact area approximately 3 kilometres by 2 kilometres and each target shows significant strike and depth potential.

To view an enhanced version of the East Curlew Target Area, please click: https://tinyurl.com/36zsvbak

Geophysics: Induced Polarization

Background polarity observed in the host rock is typically between 0 and 4 msec, as compared to the +20 msec background observed in the Prichard formation to the north of the Osburn Fault. The East Curlew polarity anomaly is strongest near surface (0-200 metres deep), with highest values between 8 and 12 msec. The strike length of this anomaly is approximately 450 metres. The depth extension below 300 meters is promising, but less contiguous as the upper anomaly. High overlapping resistivity data at the East Curlew target is interpreted to be silicic alteration associated with a potential mineralized system.

To view an enhanced version of the East Curlew Target figure - Geophysics: Induced Polarization Anomaly, please click: https://tinyurl.com/mr48mbet

To view an enhanced version of the East Curlew Target figure – Geophysics: Resistivity Anomaly, please click: https://tinyurl.com/53cfpzp8

Geochemical Program:

After identifying the ground IP anomalies, a surface geochemical program was initiated to further validate the perceived IP targets. Soil geochemistry sampling over the IP anomaly shows silver values up to 0.6 opt Ag (21 g/t Ag) compared to a background of <0.1. Lead, Zinc and Copper anomalies are as high as 1,790 ppm, 405 ppm, and 419 ppm respectively. Background levels of lead, zinc and copper in the project area are typically 10 ppm, 40 ppm, 6 ppm respectively based on all 2022 Silver Valley Metals geochemical data. Trace element vector analysis is ongoing, and we expect that will further validate the East Curlew target.

Field Program description :

A north-south soil grid oriented over the Induced Polaization anomaly was used to guide sample locations. Samples of the B and C soil horizons were collected on a 30 metre spacing. At each location, a pit was dug until refusal (could not dig deeper). The C and B soil horizons were sampled separately, described, photographed, staked and location data collected via GPS. Results were loaded into Leapfrog Geo and displayed via a proportional grade plot to highlight high values.

https://tinyurl.com/ye2yhdjm

B-Horizon Geochemical Results:

LDL <5 ppm <1 ppm <2 ppm <5 ppm <5 ppm <2 ppm <3.4 ppm Sample ID Easing Northing Elevation (m) As (ppm) Cd (ppm) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Sb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Ag (g/t) GCE-2-10B 561471 5264058 888 20.2 <1.0 31.6 527 45.2 70.3 3.8 GCE-2-11B 561494 5264078 878 21.8 <1.0 29.7 1070 33.2 100 5.1 GCE-2-12B 561512 5264101 882 22.1 <1.0 38.4 932 48 89 <3.4 GCE-2-13B 561530 5264129 885 13.8 <1.0 16.3 254 31.7 109 <3.4 GCE-3-1B 561571 5264124 912 34.8 <1.0 40.5 669 76.2 50.5 <3.4 GCE-3-2B 561557 5264094 914 32.5 <1.0 94.8 1320 113 90.4 6.6 GCE-3-3B 561541 5264067 912 14.7 <1.0 49.5 1010 31.4 75.1 5.2 GCE-3-4B 561518 5264043 917 23.9 <1.0 17.1 145 26.4 65.2 <3.4

C Horizon Geochemical Results:

LDL <5 ppm <1 ppm <2 ppm <5 ppm <5 ppm <2 ppm <3.4 ppm Sample ID Easing Northing Elevation (m) As (ppm) Cd (ppm) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Sb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Ag (g/t) GCE-2-10C 561471 5264058 888 25.9 <1.0 15 281 23.4 35.1 <3.4 GCE-2-11C 561494 5264078 878 10.2 <1.0 8.45 198 13 35 <3.4 GCE-2-12C 561512 5264101 882 22.8 <1.0 115 1520 316 150 18.3 GCE-3-2C 561557 5264094 914 27.8 <1.0 419 1660 150 405 21.2 GCE-3-3C 561541 5264067 912 35.6 <1.0 32.3 686 39.4 53.6 <3.4 GCE-3-4C 561518 5264043 917 31.4 <1.0 14.8 75.8 29.1 25.9 <3.4 GCE-4-6C 561583 5264098 934 55.1 <1.0 122 1790 129 382 11.0 GCE-4-7C 561573 5264072 930 12.7 <1.0 110 1470 48.1 346 13.9 GCE-4-8C 561567 5264048 937 26.7 <1.0 7.82 5.32 18.4 44.4 <3.4 GCE-4-9C 561549 5264028 938 17.3 <1.0 4.36 19.2 17.2 28.4 <3.4

Lab Analysis – QA-QC:

Atomic absorption analysis for Silver:

American Analytical Services, Inc ("AAS") is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, located in Osburn, Idaho. All analysis includes quality control measures to ensure an acceptance standard established within AAS methods. All samples sent to AAS were checked for accuracy between the chain of custody and the samples with the client present. Samples are dried before starting the prep process. The prep process includes crushing the sample in its entirety to 80% passing a 10 mesh, split in a riffle box to make a 250g sub-sample and pulverized to 85% passing a 140 mesh. Analysis for AA-Ag is done by 2 or 4 acid digestion. Detection limit for AA-Ag is 0.100 Oz/ton - 15.0 Oz/ton. Any results over the detection limit are sent to fire assay to do Ag gravimetric finish.

ICP-OES analysis for 35 element analysis:

All samples are subjected to a 4-acid digestion. Digestion QC consists of a reagent blank, control standard and for every 20 samples there is a duplicate of a sample pulp to check RPD. To begin ICP-OES analysis, the instrument is standardized with the five working standard solutions (multi-point linear fitting). Samples are then measured with the reagent blank, control standard and a CCV (continuous calibration verification). Once samples are analyzed, all QC is checked, and results are sent to LIMS system to be made into the client's report.

Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/silvervalmetals

Twitter: https://twitter.com/silvervalmetals

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/silvervalmetals

Linked-In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/silvervalmetals

Youtube: https://youtube.com/@silvervalmetals

Qualified person

Timothy Mosey, BSc, MSc, SME, is the qualified person for the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mosey supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About: MexiCan lithium - potassium (sulphate of potash) project:

Silver Valley Metals Corp. owns a 100% interest in a lithium and potassium bearing salar complex comprising 4,056 hectares on three mineral concessions (the "Mexican Projects") located on the Central Mexican Plateau in the states of Zacatecas, and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource contains 12.3Mt of Sulfate of Potash (SOP) and 243,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and remains open in all directions for expansion.

About: Ranger-Page project:

The Ranger-Page Project ("The Project") is in the Silver Valley, northern Idaho, USA, 60 kilometres east of Coeur d'Alene and 1 kilometre from the I-90 freeway. In 2020 Idaho was ranked the first in the world in policy perception and 9th best mining jurisdiction (Fraser Institute Annual Mining Survey). The Project borders the famous Bunker Hill Mine to the east and for the first time consolidates the western extent of the prolific Silver Valley mining corridor by one operator in the past 100+ years.

The Project comprises 6 historical mines on patented claims, without royalties. The largest of these, the Page Mine, was a top ten producer in the Silver Valley yielding over 1.1 billion pounds of zinc and lead and 14.6 million ounces of silver. The Page Mine has high grade silver-zinc-lead historic reserves and remains open at depth and along strike beyond what has been identified to date.

Historical mining on the properties shared underground infrastructure which connected the larger Page mine with five shallow historic mines within the larger Project area. The Company has underground mining data and surface geological data that supports high grade silver-zinc-lead mineralization present within the shallow, undeveloped mines. These mines remain open at depth, and laterally along strike.

Exploration potential beyond the historic mines is considered significant as modern systematic exploration is being applied to the project for the first time.

About: Silver Valley Metals:

Silver Valley Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company comprised of a group of experienced exploration, mining, and financing specialists focused on the pursuit of mineral discovery and development. We are focused on the advancement of strategic and precious mineral properties including Lithium-Potash in Mexico and Silver-Zinc-Lead in northern Idaho, USA.

Link to Website: http://www.silvervalleymetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Silver Valley Metals,

"Brandon Rook"

Brandon Rook, President & CEO, Director

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silver-valley-metals-announces-exploration-results-from-the-east-curlew-target-potential-strike-extension-from-the-past-producing-blackhawk-mine-at-its-ranger-page-project-in-the-silver-valley-northern-idaho-usa-301778606.html

SOURCE Silver Valley Metals Corp.