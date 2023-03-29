Three RXO Leaders Win Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2023 Pros to Know Award

RXO (NYSE: RXO), a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions, announced today that Paul Boothe, Heidi Ratti and Jennifer Kaczmarcyzk were named 2023 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The annual award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

“Every day, Paul, Heidi and Jennifer provide exceptional results for our customers and strong leadership for our employees. I am thrilled they are being recognized for their contributions to RXO and the industry as a whole,” said Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer of RXO.

Boothe, president of managed transportation at RXO, oversees a team of more than 1,800 employees that generate more than $500 million in annual revenue. Boothe and his team are responsible for devising unique supply chain solutions that drive continuous growth for some of RXO’s largest clients. Under Boothe’s leadership, RXO’s managed transportation has doubled its freight under management over the last three years. He spearheaded the launch of a major new customer with expedited time-critical freight across the U.S., Mexico and Canada as well as helped develop a best-in-class cross-border solution in Laredo, Texas. This solution supports several large-scale clients, drives millions of dollars in savings for customers and establishes production continuity.

Ratti, chief human resources officer at RXO, recruits and develops the right talent for RXO’s tech-focused, growth-oriented business. Ratti is a trusted and effective manager who led thousands of employees through a high-profile spin-off and the launch of RXO in 2022. Through the major transition, she continued to challenge employees and help them hit their goals. She worked to earn employee trust by listening to concerns, being transparent about the process and setting a clear path forward. In doing so, RXO outpaced expectations for employee engagement and satisfaction. Ratti’s focus on hiring the right people and building effective development programs has set the foundation for the strong company culture at RXO.

Kaczmarcyzk serves as the vice president of operations in RXO’s brokerage business. She focuses on leveraging technology to deliver innovative solutions for customers and building a diverse and inclusive culture. Amid volatile market conditions, Kaczmarcyzk and her team engineered surge capacity solutions for a large electronics customer, who then awarded RXO Carrier of the Year. She also helped launch an employee wellness challenge, encouraging team members to prioritize physical and mental health.

“This year’s list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They’re actually in the supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It’s proof that today’s supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today’s supply chains would be in worse shape.”

To view the full list of 2023 Pros to Know winners, visit https%3A%2F%2Fsdce.me%2F4ss5cl. The overall winner will be announced live at ProMat in Chicago. Go to www.SDCExec.com%2Fawards to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

