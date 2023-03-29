David A. Jones Elected Chairman of the Humana Foundation Board of Directors

The Humana Foundation, philanthropic arm of Humana+Inc. (NYSE: HUM) for the past 41 years, today announced that David A. Jones Jr. has been elected to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective as of April 1, 2023.

Jones is a current board member with over 26 years of dedicated service to the Humana Foundation. Since 1993, Jones has served on the Board of Directors for Humana Inc., a position from which he recently decided to retire as of April 20, 2023.

“I am beyond honored with the opportunity to lead the Humana Foundation board and to further the 40-year history of the Foundation in Louisville, Kentucky and beyond as the foundation’s reach has expanded nationally,” said Mr. Jones. “As board chair and a champion for our communities, I look forward to continuing our efforts to build healthier communities and eliminate barriers to equitable health and healthcare.”

Bruce Broussard, Humana Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will step down as the Foundation’s Chairman, but will continue to serve on the Foundation’s Board.

“The Humana Foundation has a strong history of helping people achieve their best health and I am excited about David’s leadership of those efforts,” said Broussard. “I am inspired by David’s passion for the Foundation’s mission and his compassion for the people we serve.”

About The Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. and is focused on health equity, working to eliminate unjust, avoidable and unnecessary barriers in health and healthcare. The Foundation fosters evidence-based collaborations and investments that help people in underserved communities live connected, healthy lives. As a steward of good health, the Foundation creates healthy emotional connections for people and communities and is shaping a healthier approach to nutrition to support lifelong well-being. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana Inc. and The Humana Foundation believe everyone should have access to the tools and support needed to have a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible. Our commitment to improving health outcomes for all – our members and patients, employees, the communities we serve, the healthcare system, and the environment - is the foundation of our Environment%2C+Social%2C+and+Governance+%28ESG%29+impact+platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005028/en/

