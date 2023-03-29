ReposiTrak is welcoming thousands of food supply chain companies to its ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN), the solution backed by the industry as the lowest-cost and easiest-to-adopt for compliance with FDA’s updated traceability rule, the Food Safety Modernization Act Section 204(d) (FSMA 204). The ReposiTrak Traceability Network now represents nearly 8% of the retail grocery industry, with more than 3,000 retail stores, 1,100 suppliers and more than 20 distribution centers joining the network since the rule was passed into law in January. Companies throughout the food supply chain are enrolling now to reach compliance ahead of the FDA’s January 2026 deadline.

“As a food supply chain operator, there’s a good chance that you harvest or handle at least one of the foods on FDA’s Food+Traceability+List+%28FTL%29. That makes you legally obligated to comply with FSMA 204 traceability regulations,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “Traceability requirements have changed. The days of one-up, one-back tracking are behind us and companies must now share the data with their trading partners for each shipment of FTL foods, every time.”

FSMA 204 requires companies that manufacture, process, pack or hold foods on the FTL to establish and maintain Key Data Element (KDE) records for specific Critical Tracking Events (CTEs) in a product’s journey through the supply chain. As that product changes hands or changes form, a compounding string of data must be transferred between trading partners to provide full, end-to-end traceability. For a retailer or wholesaler, that means the potential need to add costly labor at distribution centers, commissary or central kitchen facilities, and at the retail store level. For suppliers, it means traceability information must not only be collected from vendors, but also shared with customers in the format the customer requires. The FTL currently includes the most vulnerable fresh foods categories including tomatoes, deli salads, nut butters and leafy greens and the thousands of SKUs within each category. It appears that the objective of the FDA is to eventually cover all food stuffs.

“The FDA is on a path toward a more connected and transparent supply chain. The only way for your company to comply before the deadline is to start now,” continued Fields. “You’ll need an easy-to-use solution that can synchronize KDE records from multiple sources and systems and exchange it in a way that your trading partners will accept. The worst thing you could do is get stuck behind a backlog of companies who waited until the last minute to act.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network is the only solution that’s scalable for the total food supply chain, without the need for new hardware, software or even labeling systems. It is built upon the largest, already-connected network of more than 110,000 individual supplier facilities, making the onboarding process faster and easier for retailers. In addition, ReposiTrak’s team of experts is prepared to have a real conversation with food supply chain operators to understand each company’s unique challenges and determine the best approach. Members can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee.

Companies interested in the ReposiTrak program can visit: https%3A%2F%2Frepositrak.actonsoftware.com%2Facton%2Fmedia%2F15541%2Frtn-resources .

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of four product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing – ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform’s integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Frepositrak.com%2F

