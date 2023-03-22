Limeade Appoints Lauren Chucko as Chief Customer Officer, Demonstrating Commitment to Exceptional Customer Experiences

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 22, 2023

Chucko's new role underscores the company's commitment to rally around its customer-centric vision, uniting all departments to deliver exceptional and consistent experiences.

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Limeade, an immersive employee well-being company that creates healthy employee experiences, announced the promotion of Lauren Chucko from SVP of Customer Experience to Chief Customer Officer. The addition of CCO to the Limeade C-Suite prioritizes the customer experience of the 1,000+ customers who invest in the Limeade Well-Being and Limeade Listening solutions.

"Throughout Lauren's five years with Limeade, she and the teams she leads have steadily added more and more value to our customers and the organization," said Dave Smith, Limeade President and Chief Operating Officer. "Lauren has done an excellent job leading Limeade to be more customer-centric and expressing customer needs on an executive level that are actionable by the entire organization."

Chucko's partnership with product, technology, sales, legal and security teams will increase the value she, her teams and Limeade technology can deliver to its customers.

"Our customers are at the center of everything we do at Limeade," said Lauren Chucko. "I am thrilled to lead in this expanded role as the company's first Chief Customer Officer. It is an honor to partner with top employers to create healthy work environments where everyone can thrive. Our Customer Success and Operations teams set the standard in best-in-class services that ensure that millions of people around the globe have what they need to infuse well-being into their everyday lives."

About Limeade
Limeade is an immersive employee well-being company that creates healthy employee experiences. Limeade Institute science guides its industry-leading software and its own award-winning culture. Today, millions of users in over 100 countries use Limeade solutions to navigate the future of work. By putting well-being at the heart of the employee experience, Limeade reduces burnout and turnover while increasing well-being and engagement — ultimately elevating business performance. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com (ASX listing: LME).

SOURCE Limeade

