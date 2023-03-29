Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Norfolk Southern Corporation (“Norfolk Southern” or the “Company”) (: NSC) between October 28, 2020 and March 3, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose, among other things: (a) that Norfolk Southern’s Precision Scheduled Railroading (“PSR)”, including its use of longer, heavier trains staffed by fewer personnel, had led to the Company suffering increased train derailments and a materially increased risk of future derailments; (b) that Norfolk Southern’s PSR, including its use of longer, heavier trains staffed by fewer personnel, was part of a culture of increased risk-taking at the expense of reasonable safety precautions due to the Company’s near-term focus solely on profits; and (c) that Norfolk Southern’s PSR, including its use of longer, heavier trains staffed by fewer personnel, rendered the Company more vulnerable to train derailments and train derailments with potentially more severe human, financial, legal, and environmental consequences.

On February 21, 2023, the EPA issued a unilateral administrative order requiring Norfolk Southern to pay for all cleanup actions at the site. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said at a press conference that day in East Palestine that the agency was using its power under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (“CERCLA”) to force the Company to act. “Norfolk Southern will pay for cleaning up the mess that they created and for the trauma that they’ve inflicted on this community,” Regan said. “If the company fails to complete any actions as ordered by EPA, the Agency will immediately step in, conduct the necessary work, and then force Norfolk Southern to pay triple the cost.”

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the wheel bearing passed three hot bearing detectors prior to the derailment, with the temperature increasing each time. However, the hot bearing detectors would not have notified the crew to stop and inspect the wheel bearing until it recorded a temperature 170 degrees or higher, per Norfolk Southern rules. “It wasn’t until it was 253 degrees Fahrenheit above ambient temperature that [the crew] got a notification that they needed to immediately stop and inspect the hot axle and possibly set out the car.”

Before the market opened on March 6, 2023, the Company announced a 6-part plan to improve operational safety that included, inter alia, adding about 200 temperature sensors along its tracks where existing sensors are at least 15 miles apart, reviewing the temperature levels that set off alarms for train crews, and adding more acoustic sensors that analyze vibrations for potential problems.

On this news, the price of Northern Southern common stock declined $5.97 per share to close at $222.42 per share on March 6, 2023.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Norfolk Southern should contact the Firm prior to the May 15, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

ti?nf=ODc5MzU0MyM1NDc2NDg4IzIwMTc3MDQ=
Gainey-McKenna-Egleston.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.