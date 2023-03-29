Werner+Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to announce Julia Hoult, Senior Director of Logistics, was selected as a Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2023 Pros to Know award recipient. This annual award recognizes outstanding leaders whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for others looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage.

Hoult has been with Werner for 18 years and serves as a leader for shared services across the four primary areas of the Werner Logistics team: pricing, procurement, implementation and data analysis. Her role as Senior Director of Logistics includes analyzing customer rates and profitability and supporting shared services across Werner Logistics.

“We’re thrilled Supply & Demand Chain Executive chose to spotlight Julia’s outstanding work for the Werner Logistics team,” said Werner’s Senior Vice President of Logistics, Matt Parry. “This recognition highlights the tremendous impact her contributions and collaborative team efforts have made in keeping us at the forefront of the industry.”

In addition to her day-to-day responsibilities, Hoult helps facilitate the logistics sector of Werner’s summer internship program, maintaining regular communication with interns and their teams to ensure successful and fulfilling experiences. She also promotes workforce development by serving as a mentor for her coworkers, helping them grow in their careers.

“This year’s list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. We received nearly 400 nominations this year, the highest number ever for this award. It’s proof that today’s supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today’s supply chains would be in worse shape.”

To learn more about the 2023 Pros to Know Award, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sdcexec.com%2Fawards%2Fpros-to-know.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2022 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005530/en/