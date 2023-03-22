GODFREY PONTOONS AND HURRICANE DECK BOATS ARE MAKING WAVES WITH NEW PG&A LINEUPS

ELKHART, Ind., March 22, 2023

Both New Brand Offerings Feature Apparel and Accessories Inspired by the Water Provides a Fresh Opportunity for Godfrey and Hurricane Enthusiasts to Represent their Favorite Boating Brands

ELKHART, Ind., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Godfrey Marine, manufacturer of premium Godfrey pontoon boats and Hurricane deck boats, announced the launch of two new apparel and accessories lineups for boating enthusiasts. Every item was created by the Godfrey Marine, Parts, Garments & Accessories (PG&A) team with the modern-day boater in mind. The current product lineup includes coolers, docking products, inflatable mats, boating lines, drinkware, hats, and an extensive offering of artfully crafted apparel.

"As trusted brands in the industry, we work continually to make the boating experience better, and we are applying that same idea with the launch of branded apparel and accessories for our Godfrey and Hurricane boaters," said Andrew Kniller, PG&A Product Manager, Godfrey Marine. "Just as our boats are designed to connect customers with the water, these new products will help our boaters customize their boat and make the most of a day on the water."

The new lines of products will provide Godfrey and Hurricane customers with an enhanced experience on the water, with more than 75 new items launched with this new lineup. Boaters will find an assortment of branded personal floatation devices, coolers, dry bags, towels, and more.

From a day on the boat to taking in a boat show, the Godfrey and Hurricane apparel is purposefully designed by the Marine PG&A team with the boater in mind. Every detail from material selection and artwork creation to the tag and label design were conducted in-house. Apparel offerings are available for men and women in small to 3XL sizing.

Godfrey Marine, a division of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), designs, engineers, manufactures and markets a full offering of pontoon, deck and sport boats. Its industry-leading brands, Godfrey pontoons and Hurricane deck boats, are renowned for their quality and innovation throughout the U.S., Canada and Caribbean. Both brands were instrumental in the creation of their respective market: Godfrey with a more than 60-year history in marine and Hurricane as the pioneering leader in the deck boat market. Together, these brands are focused on the manufacturing of boats that offer the best time on the water and are fun for the whole family.

To learn more about the new Godfrey collections, visit www.godfreypontoonboats.com/en-us/shop/. Boaters can also follow along on Godfrey Instagram. To learn more about the new Hurricane collections, visit www.hurricaneboats.com/en-us/shop/ and follow Hurricane's Instagram.

About Polaris
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL® side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

