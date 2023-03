DREAM IMPACT TRUST (TSX: MPCT.UN) (“Dream Impact” or the “Trust”) today announced its March 2023 monthly distribution in the amount of 1.333 cents per Unit (16 cents annualized). The March distribution will be payable on April 14, 2023 to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2023.

About Dream Impact Trust

