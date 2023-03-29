AYRO Secures First Utility Patent on Technology Limiting the Environmental Impact of Electric Vehicles

49 minutes ago
Awarded utility patent is the second patent issued to AYRO this year and is one of several patents in process by AYRO to support the Company's product roadmap.

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micromobility and last-mile delivery, announces that it has been issued U.S. Patent No. 11609098 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for "Systems and Methods for Vehicle Environmental Impact Cancellation."

The utility patent represents a significant milestone for AYRO as the Company seeks to develop new processes and innovations as part of the organization's SchlägerNull™ approach.

"AYRO is setting the standard for what sustainability truly represents. Sustainability is not an aspirational goal for AYRO; it is at the heart of our design, sourcing, manufacturing and vehicle operating parameters," noted Tom Wittenschlaeger, CEO of AYRO. "At the core of the SchlägerNull™ approach is a philosophy and design discipline enabling our vehicles the ability to exist in, traverse or operate in a physical space without altering it or leaving any trace of their presence upon departure. This utility patent is representative of our team's approach in engineering this process."

The awarded utility patent titled "Systems and Methods for Vehicle Environmental Impact Cancellation" is for the invention of a vehicle that may traverse an area with minimal environmental impact. Functionally, the vehicle in the issued patent discusses a "first component" that creates a first environmental impact when the vehicle is traversing in an area. However, a second component describes the vehicle's configuration to "reduce the first environmental impact."

The utility patent represents a bundle of new technologies that allow the operation of a low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV) without disrupting the environment. These technologies include:

  • limitation of surface impact including specifics on tire motion, torque, turning and braking;
  • electromagnetic field cancellation;
  • noise cancellation;
  • thermal impact cancellation;
  • and, visual impact cancellation.

"These innovations will change how the marketplace understands both sustainability and the use of an LSEV," said Mark Luckevich, chief engineer at AYRO. "Sustainability is really about balance and AYRO is striving to achieve just that by developing vehicles that are not only utilitarian in nature, but leave little to no impact on the environment."

"Protecting our intellectual property and creating sustainable enterprise value is a complementary adjunct to the vehicle design process," added Wittenschlaeger. "The vehicles and associated ecosystem we are creating, starting with the 2023 AYRO Vanish utility LSEV, breathe new life into a market that has become quite stagnant. Innovation in our market is needed, and AYRO is working to lead in that space."

As defined by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, a utility patent "is issued for the invention of a new and useful process, machine, manufacture, or composition of matter, or a new and useful improvement" and permits its owner to exclude others from making, using, or selling the invention for a period of up to 20 years.

About AYRO

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit ayro.com.

Media Inquiries:

Nick Kastner
Forum Communications
678-943-3859
[email protected]

Investor Inquiries:

Joey Delahoussaye
CORE IR
516-222-2560
[email protected]

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745069/AYRO-Secures-First-Utility-Patent-on-Technology-Limiting-the-Environmental-Impact-of-Electric-Vehicles

