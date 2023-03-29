MicroVision Unveils New MOSAIK(TM) Validation Suite and Begins Cooperation with Jaguar Land Rover

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) solutions, today announced the launch of its MOSAIK validation suite which enables automotive OEM and Tier 1 customers to validate their ADAS and autonomous vehicle platforms in the most advanced way. Following prior engagements with OEMs like BMW and Vinfast, MicroVision has added Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) as a customer for its MOSAIK software suite to enable enhanced automated driving capabilities and safety features for its fleet of next-generation cars.

"We are pleased to supply JLR with our advanced validation solution," said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. "As OEMs seek to internally validate their ADAS and AV systems, our auto-annotation software allows them to efficiently process high volumes of reference data against ground truth data to validate a wide range of sensors and solutions."

Following the closing of MicroVision's acquisition of certain assets of Ibeo Automotive Systems, the company is offering a system solution for validating vehicle sensors for ADAS and autonomous vehicle applications. The MOSAIK validation suite offers hardware and software that comprise a complete solution to validate their ADAS and AV systems. In addition to auto-annotation and reference software modules, the validation solution may include MicroVision lidar sensors.

"We're thrilled to demonstrate the synergies of the asset acquisition so quickly after closing as our team worked diligently to accelerate the delivery of our products to market," added Sharma. "This unique product line will enable our customers to advance their validation needs and allow MicroVision to continue advancing our perception features."

About MicroVision

With over 350 employees and offices in Redmond, Detroit, Hamburg, and Nuremberg, MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology today to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules, and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision and MOSAIK are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

