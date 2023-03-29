Qualcomm: Promoting and Supporting Women in Technology

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Qualcomm:

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

Our Qualcomm Women Employee Network (Qualcomm Women) has grown to nearly 10,000 members in 25 chapters around the world - representing approximately 20 percent of our global workforce.

Qualcomm Women focuses on promoting inclusion of our Company's women across the globe, increasing their representation, voice and perspectives; encouraging mentorship, leadership opportunities and career development for them; collaborating with other internal groups to further promote their perspectives; and engaging in community outreach initiatives to foster the interests of women and girls in STEM careers.

Qualcomm Women is governed by a Board of employee volunteers and is championed by executive sponsors. Qualcomm Women offerings include mentorship programs at all levels, peer groups, executive talks, Lean-In Circles and outreach initiatives. Qualcomm Women also piloted the Male Allyship program to engage men as advocates and champions of gender inclusion.

One of the signature programs of Qualcomm Women is peer groups, a collective of action oriented employees within the same department or same function, who work together towards the common goal of promoting gender diversity and inclusion opportunities within their specific organizations. The collective is designed to serve a multi-fold purpose, such as providing speakership opportunities for women within an organization and give women an opportunity to network, build their skill sets and connect in areas that are unique to their immediate roles. As of 2022, Qualcomm Women's 15 Peer Groups comprised more than 1,000 employees and had organized more than 600 events.

Qualcomm Women is a strong network where employees feel a sense of community and can get peer support on facing unique challenges and developing themselves and their careers.

Learn more in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

e973e73a-17ce-4025-8686-0b7a5b244b05.png


