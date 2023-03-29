MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Today is the United Nations' World Water Day, a day to recognize water's vital role in supporting economic, social and human development. We demonstrate our commitment to water stewardship by improving our operations and engaging our communities to address water-related issues.

Water is essential in almost every step of our product making process, and so, we work to return more than 90 percent of the water we use in operations back to the environment after treatment. This year's World Water Day theme is accelerating change.

As we look toward 2030 and beyond, we seek to accelerate change by improving the long-term sustainability of water resources where we live and work. Our Springfield, Ore. Containerboard Mill is working to do just that and reduced their mill water consumption by 7.5% in 2022, surpassing their planned reduction, as part of their Water Wise target, of 4%.

The Springfield mill planned and implemented many non-capital projects to aide in their 7.5% water reduction, and incorporated daily discussions of the mill's river water intake levels against the daily target, investigating any abnormalities in water usage, and troubleshooting if levels are high.

By giving water usage increased visibility, Springfield is able to control its consumption and aim to exceed its water reduction goals each year working towards the company's Vision 2030 water reduction target of 25%. Springfield plans for more water reduction projects to be executed in 2023.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

