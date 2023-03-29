CompuMed CEO Lee Keddie Joins The Alliance National Innovation Leadership Council

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / The CompuMed team is thrilled to announce that CEO Lee Keddie has accepted the invitation to join The Alliance National Innovation Leadership Council. This group of leaders from across the organ donation and transplantation field includes experts in hospitals, organ procurement organizations, technology, and business, and promotes collaboration and innovation to restore lives through transplantation.

Lee has been instrumental in guiding CompuMed's growth as the premier provider of clinical organ analysis and improving the lives of coordinators, donors, and recipients, while reducing cold ischemia times and boosting utilization. Lee's commitment to continual process improvement and gratitude for input from CompuMed specialist donor reading Doctors (Cardiology, Pathology, Radiology and Pulmonology) helps all the Organ Procurement Organization (OPO) community. His passion and dedication have been acknowledged by his invitation to serve in this significant role.

"Lee's leadership and guidance in business is just one aspect of who he is," says CFO/COO Laura Carroll. "His passion for the mission of saving more lives through better, faster organ insights inspires us all, and we are grateful for this recognition."

The Alliance National Innovation Leadership Council members serve as subject matter experts and bring innovative ideas to the table. They also communicate council activities through updates, articles, and reports.

The CompuMed team would like to thank The Alliance for recognizing Lee for his exceptional leadership and innovative approach, and for the opportunity to improve the lives of those in need of organ transplantation, and the critical healthcare teams who serve them.

About CompuMed:

CompuMed is the go-to provider of clinical organ analysis, offering rapid diagnostic reads by industry-best expert physicians through a seamless platform in under two hours. With a commitment to service, innovation and excellence, CompuMed is dedicated to improving the lives of those we serve. CompuMed, Inc. (OTCPink:CMPD) Diagnostic Telemedicine services provide patients with the highest level of clinical care. Its telecardiology, telepathology and teleradiology offerings provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities anywhere in the world. CompuMed is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Visit CompuMed at www.compumedinc.com.

About "The Alliance"

The Organ Donation and Transplantation Alliance delivers relevant, targeted, and scalable learning solutions for the organ donation and transplantation community of practice - including organ procurement organizations, transplant programs, and hospitals. By convening members across the community of practice, it is a platform to identify emerging concepts and innovative practices, giving way to resources and educational programs of transformational quality and value. The Alliance partners with leading organizations across the continuum to advance a shared mission to save and heal lives through organ donation and transplantation. Visit The Alliance at www.organdonationalliance.org.

