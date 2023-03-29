PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Essity

Tork, an Essity Brand, has announced that Tork Interactive Training for Healthcare is GBAC STAR™ Registered. Under the guidance of the Global Biorisk Advisory CouncilTM (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, this training aligns with the GBAC STAR Accreditation Program, and demonstrates cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention best practices that minimize risks associated with infectious agents like COVID-19.

As the cleaning industry's only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training, and assesses readiness for biorisk situations. Being registered verifies that Tork Interactive Training for Healthcare is positioned as approved for use with GBAC STAR protocols and standards, and is on its way to becoming validated as meeting a higher level of cleanliness and safety.

"With so many options on the market today, it can be overwhelming for decision makers to select the best equipment, chemicals, or programs," said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. "With GBAC STAR Registered, it's clear which solutions and programs have been vetted by experts and meet a higher level of cleanliness and safety. This allows managers to better equip and train professionals so they can more easily and effectively uphold public health."

To become GBAC STAR Registered, Tork Interactive Training for Healthcare had to meet specific requirements including demonstrating efficacy, cost, health and safety advantages, etc., as well as show a significant contribution in helping to prevent the spread of diseases.

Industry-recognized Tork interactive trainings for Healthcare help healthcare facilities improve hand hygiene practices to reduce pathogen transmission and address the 90% of Americans who believe increased cleaning and sanitizing in healthcare facilities is important.

All trainings were developed alongside leading behavioral scientists and experts in hand hygiene. Through these easy-to-access trainings, healthcare professionals can learn best practices anytime, anywhere - contributing to better patient health outcomes.

- Tork Clean Hands Training & Tork Clean Hands Training for Care Homes, available on desktop and VR, invites users into a digital world where they interact and train on the WHO's ‘5 moments of hand hygiene' in a realistic, safe environment - aiming to boost compliance.

- Tork Interactive Clean Hospital Training & Tork Clean Training for Care Homes, based on the Association for the Health Care Environment's Practice Guidance for Health Care Environmental Cleaning, is a desktop tool designed to make the training process for cleaning healthcare facilities engaging and efficient.

To learn more about Tork's innovative trainings to reinforce hand hygiene and infection prevention in your healthcare facilities visit www.torkusa.com/CleanCareHealthcare.

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, napkins, wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity, and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit: torkusa.com.

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2022 amounted to approximately $15 billion. The company's headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. More information at essity.com.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization's services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility and service accreditation programs, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

About ISSA

With more than 10,500 members-including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members-ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

