Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announces that Calix+Marketing+Cloud (Marketing Cloud) has won two prestigious “Product of the Year” awards bestowed by global integrated media company TMC. The 2023 Internet+Telephony and Cloud+Computing “Product of the Year” awards recognize Marketing Cloud as one of the most innovative, useful, and beneficial IP communications and cloud products available to deploy within the past year. In 2022, Calix announced the evolution of Marketing Cloud to help broadband marketers improve campaign effectiveness while facing increasingly crowded markets. Today, it is the broadband industry’s only solution purpose-built to enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to enrich their subscriber experience insights with demographic, psychographic, and geographic data while also honoring subscriber opt-outs. By leveraging the expanded capabilities in Marketing Cloud, BSP marketers can better identify high-value subscribers—and prospects—with a greater appetite for new services. Equipped with these data-driven insights, BSPs can take action to improve the subscriber experience. As a result, they can deliver more broadband and managed+Wi-Fi+services that reach new audiences, boost subscriber satisfaction, and drive significant revenue growth.

Part of the Calix platform—which includes Calix+Revenue+EDGE™, Calix+Intelligent+Access+EDGE™, and Calix Cloud®—Marketing Cloud is deployed by BSPs across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to execute high-impact marketing campaigns that:

Grow campaign engagement by as much as 65 percent and reach new audiences. Alliance+Communications leveraged the new subscriber acquisition powers in Marketing Cloud to run an email campaign to support their upcoming fiber expansion in South Dakota. The Alliance marketing team used their data to extract insights on their current subscriber base to find similar audiences. This enabled them to identify work-from-homers in these new markets. By crafting tailored messaging that resonated with these households, their campaign achieved an email open rate 65 percent higher than expected.

New York-based GoNetSpeed (formerly OTTC) uses rich subscriber experience insights and demographic data in Marketing Cloud to identify subscribers that might benefit from Calix+SmartHome™ managed services such as Arlo+Secure connected cameras. GoNetSpeed’s marketing team leverages these insights to create and execute targeted, multichannel marketing campaigns to build awareness of new services that differentiate them from consumer giant competitors. As a result, GoNetSpeed has increased annual revenue by 25 percent, achieved a Net Promoter Score℠ of 76, and reduced churn by 5 percent. Strengthen subscriber engagement to drive managed services adoption by over 300 percent. Thanks to Marketing Cloud’s integration with Mailchimp, Wisconsin-based MHTC built a high-performing email marketing channel with tailored messaging to better reach high-value subscribers. The campaign achieved high conversions, with open rates of 40-50 percent—double the industry+average. MHTC also increased the number of subscribers using SmartHome managed services Protect%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E®home network securityand Experience%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E® advanced parental controls by over 300 percent each.

“We are thrilled to see strong industry recognition of Marketing Cloud,” said Melissa Lease, senior manager of marketing and sales at MHTC and member of the Calix Broadband Marketing Hall of Fame. “Marketing Cloud has played an integral role as we’ve grown our business over the last year. It enables us to create subscriber experience insights that help us better understand our communities and their specific needs. As a result, we can tailor our communications to address what they need and launch new managed services that deliver more value. With the deep insights that Marketing Cloud delivers, we can more easily expand and grow the exceptional subscriber experience that MHTC is known to provide.”

“Marketing Cloud represents a true breakthrough for our industry,” said Matt Collins, chief commercial operations officer at Calix. “It’s the only subscriber engagement solution purpose-built for the broadband industry that enables BSPs to generate insights from four classes of data. This gives broadband marketers a level of intelligence they’ve never had before. They can leverage invaluable insights to significantly increase their go-to-market effectiveness and capitalize on growth opportunities in existing and new markets. Moreover, they can provide subscribers with services relevant to their lives and deliver an exceptional experience. As BSPs transform to experience providers by offering a curated portfolio of managed services, the expanded acquisition insights engine in Marketing Cloud will allow them to reach new audiences and establish new revenue streams.”

