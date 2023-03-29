The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 14, 2023, an article was published on Seeking Alpha that alleged, among other things, that TAL’s subsidiary, Xueersi, had offered courses that “run counter to conventions put in place by Xi Jinping’s Common Prosperity drive.” Specifically, courses in mathematics and English, which are considered core subjects and must be offered as a strictly non-profit business, were restarted “under the guise of permitted tutoring outside of core subjects.”

On this news, TAL’s share price fell $0.91, or 13.4%, over the next two consecutive trading days to close at $5.89 per share on March 15, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

