GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 22, 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of Vitrolife AB (publ) are hereby invited to attend the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on Thursday 27 April 2023 at 4.00 pm at the Elite Park Avenue Hotel, Kungsportsavenyn 36-38 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Notice of attendance at the Annual General Meeting shall be given no later than Friday 21 April 2023.

Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual General Meeting must:
-be recorded in the share register prepared by Euroclear Sweden AB relating to the circumstances on Wednesday 19 April 2023; and
-notify their attendance in accordance with the instructions in the Notice by Friday 21 April 2023.

Shareholders who have had their shares registered with a nominee through a bank or other nominee must temporarily register the shares in their own name in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB in order to participate in the meeting.

The following proposals will be amongst those presented at the Annual General Meeting:

  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.85 per share and Tuesday 2 May 2023 as the record day for the dividend.
  • The Election Committee proposes that the Board shall consist of six members. The Election Committee proposes re-election of the Board members Lars Holmqvist, Pia Marions, Henrik Blomquist, Karen Lykke Sørensen, Vesa Koskinen and Jón Sigurdsson. It is proposed that Henrik Blomquist is the Chairman of the Board. Remuneration to the Board members is proposed to be in total SEK 3,600,000 of which SEK 1,200,000 to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 400,000 to each of the other members of the Board, SEK 100,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 100,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of these committees. The proposal means no increase in the Board fees compared to the previous year. The Election Committee proposes re-election of the auditor for a mandate period of one year with unchanged remuneration principles.
  • Resolution on an amendment of the Articles of Association in order to facilitate postal voting.
  • Authorization for the Board to resolve to issue new shares up until the next Annual General Meeting.
  • Authorization for the Board to resolve on acquisition of the company's own shares up until the next Annual General Meeting.

Attachment: Full notice

Gothenburg 22 March 2023
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
The Board of Directors

CONTACT:

Contact:
Jón Sigurdsson, Chairman of the Board, email: [email protected]
Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 31 766 90 21, email: [email protected]

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

