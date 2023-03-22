PR Newswire

PORTLAND, Ore., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific West Bank (PWBK) a leading financial institution today announced the addition of a new team that will lead the expansion into the Vancouver Market.

According to Ed Kawasaki, Pacific West Bank's Chairman, "This expansion represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy. We are thrilled to bring our high-quality banking services to the businesses of Southwest Washington."

The office will be staffed by a team of experienced banking professionals who are dedicated to provide a personalized approach to banking and support to local community businesses. The team includes Robert Greenawald, SVP and Commercial Lending Team Leader, Justin White, VP and Commercial Lending Officer, Irina Alvarado, VP and Credit Analyst, and Marcella Dickson, Commercial Lending Associate.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our operations into Vancouver," said Jason Wessling, President of Pacific West Bank. "The opening of the Vancouver office and the formation of the new team is part of Pacific West Bank's ongoing commitment to growth and expansion in the I-5 corridor."

"We are excited to be part of the Pacific West Bank team and to be opening a new office in Vancouver," said Robert Greenawald, Commercial Lending Team Leader. "Our goal is to provide our clients with the best possible banking experience by helping them achieve their goals. We look forward to continuing to serve the business community in Portland and Southwest Washington. We will announce our office location soon."

About Pacific West Bank: Pacific West Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific West Bancorp (PWBK). Information about the Holding Company's stock is available through the over-the-counter marketplace at www.otcmarkets.com (symbol PWBK). Pacific West Bank was formed in 2004 by Portland businesspeople to deliver loan and deposit product solutions through experienced and professional bankers to businesses, nonprofits, professionals, and individuals. The Bank serves the greater Portland Metro area with offices strategically located in Downtown Portland, Lake Oswego, West Linn and soon to Vancouver.

