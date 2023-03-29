The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Array Technologies, Inc. (“Array” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARRY) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 15, 2023, Array announced that it would be unable to file its 2022 Annual Report within the 15-day extension period given after its previously filed Notification of Late Filing. The Company explained that it “required additional time to complete its Annual Report” because, among other issues, it required additional time to “correct errors in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022.”

On this news, Array’s stock price fell $1.27, or 6.5%, to close at $18.40 per share on March 15, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

