The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (“Rockwell” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ROK) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 3, 2022, before the market opened, Rockwell released its second quarter 2022 financial results, revealing a net income decline of $361.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. The Company also reduced its fiscal year 2022 guidance. Attributing the reduction to “supply chain restraints.”

On this news, Rockwell’s stock price fell $35.63, or 14.5%, to close at $209.80 per share on May 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Rockwell securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

