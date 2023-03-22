Sit Back, Relax and Enjoy National Chip and Dip Day with Hormel Foods

AUSTIN, Minn., March 22, 2023

AUSTIN, Minn., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Chip and Dip Day on March 23, who better to celebrate with than Hormel Foods? Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), the Fortune 500 global-branded food company, is leading the way in commemorating the fun occasion with a wide range of delicious, dippable combinations that all snack lovers can enjoy.

From classic tortilla chips from CHI-CHI'S® paired with the bold flavors of Herdez® salsa or WHOLLY® Guacamole, or the crowd-pleasing fan favorite Hormel® chili cheese dip, there's no shortage of options when it comes to chip-and-dip combinations. National Chip and Dip Day is the perfect opportunity to try something different, whether you keep it traditional or like to experiment with new flavor combinations.

"National Chip and Dip Day is not only a day of celebration for the ultimate snack, but also an ideal time to bring together friends and family members for a great movie marathon, TV series or sports game," said Jason Hron, Hormel Foods brand manager "On this annual food holiday, you can provide a fine selection of snacks for the whole crew, using our impressive and flavorful range of chips and dips. There's something for everyone and every palate."

To celebrate National Chip and Dip Day, consider hosting a party and asking your guests to bring their favorite chips and dips. Alternatively, you can make your own dip at home with fresh ingredients and herbs, like our Crescent City Chili Dip or our Pepperoni Pizza Dip. You can also try making Fiesta Layered Dip with the simple two-step recipe below.

  • 1 (15-ounce) can refried beans, heated
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 (7-ounce) package WHOLLY® classic guacamole dip
  • 1 cup CHI-CHI'S® thick and chunky salsa
  • 1/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 cup sliced green onions
  • CHI-CHI'S® tortilla chips

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Spread warm refried beans on bottom and sides of pie plate or serving dish.
  2. Layer sour cream, guacamole and salsa over refried beans. Sprinkle with cheese and onions. Serve with chips.

No matter how you celebrate, stock up on your favorite snacks, grab your favorite chip-and-dip combo, share it with friends and family, and enjoy this delicious food holiday!

In honor of National Chip and Dip Day Hormel Foods encourage fans to share their favorite dips with us by tagging @Hormel Foods on their favorite social media channels. For more information on National Chip and Dip Day, and Hormel Foods chip-and-dip-related brands, visit https://www.hormelfoods.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact:
Media Relations
Hormel Foods
507-434-6352
[email protected]

