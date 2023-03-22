AAM Wins Dorian Award for Bottom Line Improvement

DETROIT, March 22, 2023

Global Tier 1 Supplier Recognized for Using Shainin Problem-Solving Methods

DETROIT, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) has received a Dorian Award for Bottom Line Improvement through applying Shainin methods of problem solving.

AAM_Logo.jpg

"The Dorian Award celebrates excellence in engineering, and recognizes the contributions of individuals and teams in pushing the boundaries of innovation," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "AAM and our Associates approach problem solving and problem prevention using Shainin methods. As a result, we experience significant improvements in our business."

The Bottom Line Improvement Dorian Award recognizes companies that have successfully developed a Red X® Program and can demonstrate impactful improvements based on that development. Red X® is a problem-solving methodology, which states that for every problem there is a prominent root cause that must be eliminated.

"AAM's commitment to driving improvement and creating a successful business culture has truly set it apart from the rest," said Richard D. Shainin, executive vice president, Shainin LLC. "Your dedication to continuous improvement is a true testament to your organization's commitment to growth and success. We are proud to recognize your hard work and dedication to excellence!"

The Dorian Awards honor problem-solving teams, leaders and companies from around the world that have proven exceptional in applying Shainin methods and leadership during the previous year.

The prestigious Dorian Awards are presented annually to celebrate excellence in solving or preventing complex problems. The award is named for Dorian Shainin, inventor of Red X® methodologies and the founder of Shainin, LLC. The company develops statistical, engineering and management tools for revealing the hidden causes that keep complex systems from performing at their best.

About AAM: As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 85 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is Bringing the Future Faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

