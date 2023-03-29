Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Hesai Group (“Hesai” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSAI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In February 2023, Hesai conducted its initial public offering, selling 10 million American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) at $19.00 per ADR.

The next month, on March 16, 2023, Hesai announced its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Therein, the Company revealed that in the final quarter before its IPO, the Company experienced a decrease in its gross margin due to “the increased shipments of lower-margin ADAS LiDAR products during the early ramp-up stage with lower in-house plant capacity utilization rate.”

On this news, Hesai’s share price fell $1.55, or 10.2%, to close at $13.69 per share on March 16, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

