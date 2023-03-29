Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 14, 2023, an article was published on Seeking Alpha that alleged, among other things, that TAL’s subsidiary, Xueersi, had offered courses that “run counter to conventions put in place by Xi Jinping’s Common Prosperity drive.” Specifically, courses in mathematics and English, which are considered core subjects and must be offered as a strictly non-profit business, were restarted “under the guise of permitted tutoring outside of core subjects.”

On this news, TAL’s share price fell $0.91, or 13.4%, over two consecutive trading days, to close at $5.89 per share on March 15, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

