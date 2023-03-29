Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, in honor of World Water Day on March 22, named Silfex, Inc. and Zhen Ding Tech. Group as recipients of the 2023 Evoqua Water Sustainability Award. In its sixth year, the award recognizes Evoqua customers for their excellence in water stewardship, including those companies using new or existing technologies in innovative and sustainable ways.

This year, Evoqua recognized two award winners, one each representing our North American and International customers, celebrating the positive impact of our customers worldwide.

"The Evoqua Sustainability Award proudly celebrates customers dedicated to innovative and responsible solutions," said Ron Keating, Evoqua's Chief Executive Officer. "This year, we are privileged to recognize two companies with this award. Each of this year's recipients shows exemplary progress in their commitment to reducing their operational footprint. We are honored to be a partner along their sustainability journey."

Silfex, a leading provider of precision components used to make and operate semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has been recognized as Evoqua's North American award winner after demonstrating noteworthy improvements in water sustainability at its Springfield, Ohio, facility. Silfex is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lam Research Corporation.

Silfex worked with Evoqua to design a brine recovery reverse+osmosis membrane and ultrapure+water+system to capture overflow from Silfex's precision cleaning processes and recycle that water throughout the company's operations. The new system will allow the facility to reuse as much as 80% of its total discharged water, amounting to millions of gallons saved annually and drastically reducing the plant's water consumption. The system will also reduce the need for pre-treated municipal source water, resulting in significant savings in water-softening salt and other chemicals.

"We are excited to accept this award and proud of our company's efforts to incorporate sustainability into our operations," said Rob Skrobak, General Manager of Silfex. "Innovation and continuous improvement are part of our core values at Silfex, and this project is a great example of those values in action."

Evoqua also honored Zhen Ding Tech. Group as its international award winner after demonstrating innovation in wastewater and waste reduction in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards at its facilities in China.

Zhen Ding Tech. Group was facing increasing customer expectations for product performance. Interested in responsible operations, Zheng Ding Tech. Group upgraded from soluble to insoluble anodes for use in its electroplating process, which helps ensure uniform current distribution and effective material use. This novel application of Evoqua's Magneto%26reg%3B+anodes improves processing efficiency at the facility, reducing wastewater by millions of gallons and significantly offsetting metallic waste annually. Highlights from the innovative application also include a significant reduction in chemical usage and savings in labor and maintenance. The use of insoluble anodes in the Zhen Ding Tech. Group's facilities are an industry-leading example of how a water-intensive industry can implement sustainable technologies while minimizing its environmental footprint.

Each year, the Water Sustainability Award is given to select Evoqua customers in honor of World Water Day, which occurs annually on March 22. Evoqua employees nominate customers who exhibit excellence in water stewardship and demonstrate sustainable strategies related to community impact, water and energy efficiency, and environmental protection. Haffhus Hotel & Spa was also recognized as a finalist for the award.

