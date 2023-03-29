Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP), today announced that 67 of its financial advisors were named to the 2023 Barron’s “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” list. Barron’s recognizes the industry’s top advisors according to several factors including levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business. The rankings are based on data provided by more than 4,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors.

“We applaud the advisors who have been recognized by Barron’s,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President and President of the firm’s independent advisor channel. “This recognition is a testament to their commitment to the clients they serve and the communities they represent. The value of the partnership we have with these advisors continues to shine through and we’re incredibly proud of them and their success.”

“The advisors on this list wear their passion on their sleeve, each and every day,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President and President of the firm’s branch and financial institutions channels. “We’re pleased to partner with these advisors and help them take full advantage of the resources, services and capabilities we offer to deliver an exceptional client experience.”

The full list of Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors can be found at Barron%26rsquo%3Bs.com.

Visit barrons.com for additional information about Barron’s.

Source: Barron’s®, March 10, 2023 “Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors”. Barron’s® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved.

Barron’s generates its rankings from a formulaic analysis of surveys answered by candidates regarding assets, revenue, and quality of practice, including an advisor’s regulatory and compliance record. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved. This award for each applicable year is based on data from the previous two calendar years and is not indicative of this advisor’s future performance. Neither Ameriprise Financial nor its advisors pay a fee to Barron’s in exchange for the ranking or its use.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2023 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005717/en/