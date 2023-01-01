PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has engaged Michael Baybak and Company, Inc. (the "Consultant") to assist with marketing services. The services consist primarily of writing services, but may include additional marketing services that constitute "investor relations activities". Pursuant to the terms of the consulting agreement between the Company and the Consultant dated November 23, 2022, in exchange for the Consultant's services, the Company has agreed to pay the Consultant a monthly fee of US$7,000 effective from January 1, 2023 through to June 30, 2023. The term of the agreement is for a period of approximately seven months, with such term to be extended at the discretion of the Company. The Company also granted 50,000 stock options to the Consultant's President to purchase 50,000 common shares of the Company (each a "Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Share for a period of five years, expiring on December 8, 2027, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Consultant and related parties hold less than one percent (1%) of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

