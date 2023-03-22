Hawaiian Airlines Increases Summer Frequency

HONOLULU, March 22, 2023

Seasonal service additions to Austin, Boston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Pago Pago routes

HONOLULU, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaii's hometown carrier, is preparing for strong summer demand to Hawai'i by increasing weekly frequencies between Honolulu and Austin (AUS), Boston (BOS), Las Vegas (LAS) and Pago Pago (PPG). The airline will also add a fourth daily flight between Honolulu and Los Angeles (LAX) twice per week.

"We're encouraged by the robust demand for travel to Hawaii this summer season and these increases signal a healthy return in our key North America markets," said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president – chief revenue officer at Hawaiian Airlines. "We're also excited to add a fourth HNL-LAX option, and second redeye flight, twice per week making other U.S. Mainland connections seamless and convenient."

Hawaiian will operate the routes with a mix of Airbus A330 and A321neo aircraft. Guests on all flights experience culinary delights through the airline's Featured Chef Series, signature beverages by Maui Brewing Co. and KōHana Hawaiian Rum, and island treats from the Pau Hana snack cart. Complimentary in-flight entertainment is offered on all transpacific flights and includes the airline's specially curated video collection, Hana Hou! TV.

Summer Service Schedule

  • AUSTIN: Adding 1x-weekly flight on Fridays (totaling 4x-weekly) | May 26 - Aug. 18.

  • BOSTON: Adding 1x-weekly flight on Thursdays (totaling 5x-weekly) | June 15 - Aug. 17.

  • LAS VEGAS (HA5/6): Adding 1x-weekly flight on Wednesdays | May 31 - Aug. 30. Adding second weekly flight on Saturdays | June 3 - July 29.
    *Peak summer frequency for LAS will be 20x-weekly

  • LOS ANGELES: Adding 2x-daily LAX-HNL on Tuesdays and Fridays | June 2 - July 28.
    *Peak summer frequency for LAX will be 23x-weekly

  • PAGO PAGO: Adding 1x-weekly on Wednesdays (totaling 3x-weekly) | June 7 - Aug. 30.

To view our flight schedules or to book a flight, please visit www.HawaiianAirlines.com.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Now in its 94th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 15 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. In 2022, the carrier topped Travel + Leisure's 2022 World's Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline and was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes. Hawaiian® led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for 18 consecutive years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines

