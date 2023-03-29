Water for All, All for Water

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / DOW

There is a place for every person to connect to water stewardship. Just as we all depend on water, a sustainable water future depends on us.

This year's World Water Day is focused on accelerating action. We talked with Carrie Houtman, global sustainability director for climate, to find out how Dow is taking action to manage water around four spheres of influence: our direct operations, product offerings, supply chain, and wider watershed health.

Why do companies such as Dow care about sustainable water management? What are the business challenges around water resiliency?

Fresh water supply is becoming an increasing challenge for communities and industry alike. It is essential for us to continue to get better, more efficient and more effective at managing this precious finite resource.

Business continuity is top of mind for us. If we don't have water, we don't have safe and successful and sustainable operations. What motivates us is the need to make sure that we can maintain operational continuity and environmental safety.

There is an inextricable link between carbon management, water and biodiversity. A quote that resonated with me says: "Carbon is the message, and water and nature are the messenger." It illustrates that what we do and don't do as a society to reduce carbon has a direct impact on the availability and quality of water.

It's also very important to think about the trade-offs that are required to balance low-carbon technologies with increasing water scarcity. With few exceptions, lower-carbon technology drives water consumption higher. As we drive forward our plan to decarbonize and grow, we also need to take into account two important factors as we invest - the water needed for these technologies and the impact to the ecosystem. None of the actions that we take to address carbon, biodiversity or water management should be done in a silo.

Our aim is to work with our customers, suppliers, and the communities and ecosystems in which we operate to positively impact the watersheds beyond our fenceline.

How is water management evolving at Dow?

Over the past several years, we have anchored our water conservation efforts at six key water-stressed sites - selected for their global significance to Dow regarding freshwater intake and production. Today, we are broadening our vision and advancing water stewardship across our enterprise - from supply chains to operations to product offerings. And we are proud of our ongoing partnerships and collaborations to restore watersheds and protect ecosystems.

Let me share an example of a Dow solution that you might not associate with water savings: food packaging. An estimated 30% of food worldwide is wasted between the farm and the table. In the U.S. alone, the food we waste used 10 trillion gallons of water to produce. Better food packaging and transport packaging technology is helping reduce spoilage, loss or damage, and save an enormous amount of water.

Dow has the expertise and the opportunity to be an industry leader in reducing carbon emissions, water stewardship and ecosystem preservation and restoration, building on the work of our Valuing Nature Goal. Already, there are many examples of where we can have the best of both worlds - low carbon, water savings and healthy ecosystems. Using purposefully constructed wetlands that serve as a low-carbon approach to water-treatment filtration is just one example.

We also are seeking to work with our tens of thousands of suppliers, to see how we can collaborate to reduce our impacts and dependencies on water resources across the value chain.

Why is it important for all of us to do our part?

As society moves forward with additional environmental priorities like carbon reduction, we need to treat water like the precious and finite resource it is and remain focused on protecting valuable ecosystems. There are very real tradeoffs, and society finds better solutions when we understand and account for this.

There is a place for every person to connect to water stewardship. Just as we all depend on water, a sustainable water future depends on us.

Discover how Dow is accelerating change through actions and collaboration.

4dcec1e8-703b-4a52-aae1-cb9e3ee1d41d.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DOW on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DOW
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dow
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: DOW



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745285/Water-for-All-All-for-Water

img.ashx?id=745285

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.