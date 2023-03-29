Esperion Announces Closing of $56.7 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion ( ESPR) (“Esperion” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of an aggregate of 33,170,747 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and short-term warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 33,170,747 shares of common stock priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Each share of common stock (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) was sold together with one short-term warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an effective combined purchase price of $1.675. The short-term warrants are immediately exercisable for a period of three and one half years and have an exercise price of $1.55 per share.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The total gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $56.7 million. Esperion intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered by Esperion pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-264303) that was originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 15, 2022 and subsequently declared effective on April 26, 2022. The securities were offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, at 430 Park Ave., New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 856-5711, or by email at [email protected]

In connection with the offering, the Company also amended certain existing warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 9,024,212 shares of the Company's common stock that were previously issued in December 2021 at an exercise price of $9.00 per share and had an expiration date of December 7, 2023, such that the amended warrants have a reduced exercise price of $1.55 per share and expire three and one half years following the closing of the offering, at an additional offering price of $0.125 per amended warrant.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Esperion Therapeutics

At Esperion, we discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. The status quo is not meeting the health needs of millions of people with high cholesterol – that is why our team of passionate industry leaders is breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their goals. Providers are moving toward reducing LDL-cholesterol levels as low as possible, as soon as possible; we provide the next steps to help get patients there. Because when it comes to high cholesterol, getting to goal is not optional. It is our life’s work. For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the offering, expected operational expenses, expected revenue of our commercial products, future operations, expected milestone payments from partners, commercial products and expected growth, clinical development and regulatory submissions, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Esperion’s actual results to differ significantly from those projected, including, without limitation, market and other conditions, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, revenues, results of operations and financial condition, the net sales, profitability, and growth of Esperion’s commercial products, clinical activities and results, supply chain, commercial development and launch plans, and the risks detailed in Esperion’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Esperion disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

