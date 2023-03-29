Actelis Networks to Report Fiscal Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET

FREMONT, Calif., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. ( ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for wide area IoT applications, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fiscal full year ended December 31, 2022.

Company CEO Tuvia Barlev and CFO Yoav Efron will host the call.

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
U.S. & Canada dial-in (toll-free): (800) 715-9871
International dial-in (toll): +1(646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 5824707

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Actelis Network’s website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 8:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 5, 2023.

US Toll-free replay number: (800) 770-2030
International replay number (toll): +1(609) 800-9909
Conference ID: 5824707

About Actelis Networks, Inc.
Actelis Networks, Inc. ( ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Ralf Esper
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 949-574-3860
[email protected]

