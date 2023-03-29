BURNABY, British Columbia, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( XENE, Financial), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will present at the virtual Stifel 2023 CNS Days taking place March 28-29, 2023.



Company Fireside Chat Presentation Details: Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 pm Eastern Time (10:00 am Pacific Time) Presenters: Ian Mortimer, President and CEO Sherry Aulin, CFO Webcast: Link to pre-register for the webcast can be found here.

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.



About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( XENE, Financial) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:

Jodi Regts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: 604.484.3353

Email: [email protected]



