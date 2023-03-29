(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Today, Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage, published its inaugural 2023+Sustainability+Report, outlining the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

This report reflects the collective efforts of individuals and teams across Redfin, who have taken on the challenge of connecting their ambition to do good in the world with the work they do everyday. The report is organized around three strategic pillars of ESG focus:

Access and Affordability: Give customers a better deal and provide equitable access to home buying opportunities, information and resources.

Sustainable Housing: Empower consumers to make smarter decisions and offer more choices for sustainable living.

People and Culture: Enable a values-based culture where employees from all backgrounds can contribute, excel and thrive.

To read the full 2023 Sustainability Report, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.redfin.com%2Fesg.

