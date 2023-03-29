Redfin Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Today, Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage, published its inaugural 2023+Sustainability+Report, outlining the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

This report reflects the collective efforts of individuals and teams across Redfin, who have taken on the challenge of connecting their ambition to do good in the world with the work they do everyday. The report is organized around three strategic pillars of ESG focus:

  • Access and Affordability:Give customers a better deal and provide equitable access to home buying opportunities, information and resources.
  • Sustainable Housing: Empower consumers to make smarter decisions and offer more choices for sustainable living.
  • People and Culture: Enable a values-based culture where employees from all backgrounds can contribute, excel and thrive.

To read the full 2023 Sustainability Report, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.redfin.com%2Fesg.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We also run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Customers who buy and sell with Redfin pay a 1% listing fee, less than half of what brokerages commonly charge. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1.5 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 5,000 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin+Data+Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected]. To view Redfin's press center, click+here.

