Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends on Class A Common and Common Shares

1 hours ago
At their regular meeting today, the Board of Directors of Urstadt+Biddle+Properties+Inc. (NYSE: UBA and UBP) declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Common Stock. The dividends were declared in the amounts of $0.25 for each share of Class A Common Stock and $0.225 for each share of Common Stock. The dividends are payable April 14, 2023 to stockholders of record on April 3, 2023. See the Company’s earnings press release, issued March+10%2C+2023, for a more detailed discussion of these dividends. The dividends represent the 213th consecutive quarterly dividend on common shares declared since the Company began operating in 1969.

The Board of Directors also declared the regular quarterly dividends on the Company’s Series H Preferred Stock and Series K Preferred Stock. The dividends were declared in the amount of $0.390625 for each share of Series H Preferred Stock and $0.3672 for each share of the Series K Preferred Stock. The dividends are payable April 28, 2023 to stockholders of record on April 14, 2023.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 212 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

