CHARLESTON, S.C., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its highly anticipated single-family home community, Riverbend by Toll Brothers, is coming soon to the desirable James Island area of Charleston, South Carolina. The interest list is currently forming, and the community’s future sales center is scheduled to open in late summer 2023.



Riverbend by Toll Brothers will offer only 21 single-family homes, with grand oaks surrounding the home sites. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Toll Brothers home designs at Riverbend will feature open floor plans and stunning indoor/outdoor living spaces, ranging in size from 2,224 to over 3,436 square feet of luxury living.

“This community truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury brand and the stunning locations we are known for,” said Jason Simpson, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. “With our most popular features already included and unrivaled interior design options available through our Toll Brothers Design Studio, we continue to offer our home buyers the best in luxury living in the most desirable neighborhoods in the James Island area.”

Home buyers will also enjoy community amenities, including a deep-water access dock, ideal for kayaking, paddle boarding, boating, fishing, and more. Additional amenities include an outdoor fire pit, community pavilion and outdoor kitchen, all focused on beautiful Lowcountry living in South Carolina.

The community is convenient to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, golf courses, and recreational destinations including James Island, Downtown Charleston, the Stono River, and Folly Beach. Major highways including 17, 171, 700, and Interstate 526 are easily accessible from Riverbend by Toll Brothers, offering homeowners convenient access to Charleston, James Island, waterways, and beaches. Children will attend schools in the highly acclaimed Charleston County School District.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Charleston area include Carnes Crossroads, Forest Edge by Toll Brothers, Hawthorne Landing, Laurel Oaks, Point Hope, and Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe, which is also opening in summer 2023.

For more information, call (866) 232-1717 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.

