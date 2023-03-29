%3Cb%3EGranite+Point+Mortgage+Trust+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) today announced that it refinanced approximately $269 million of senior loans that had been previously financed through the GPMT 2019-FL2 CRE CLO, which had been significantly de-levered through loan repayments. This transaction generated approximately $85 million in net proceeds to the Company after repaying approximately $98 million of borrowings outstanding under the legacy CLO facility. As part of the above-mentioned refinancing, the Company increased borrowing capacity on its repurchase financing facility with JPMorgan to $425 million. As of March 22, 2023, GPMT held approximately $218 million in unrestricted cash.

“This refinancing released a substantial amount of liquidity on favorable terms and further improved the efficiency of our liabilities, while providing GPMT more financial flexibility,” said Jack Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Granite Point. “We are pleased to take this positive step despite the challenging market environment, as we continue to actively manage our balance sheet for the benefit of our stockholders.”

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY. Additional information is available at www.gpmtreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains not only historical information, but also forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ from our beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “target,” “believe,” “outlook,” “potential,” “continue,” “intend,” “seek,” “plan,” “goals,” “future,” “likely,” “may” and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans or intentions. By their nature, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not statements of historical facts or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, in particular those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial performance and operating results. Our expectations, beliefs and estimates are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and estimates will prove to be correct or be achieved, and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and any subsequent Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings made with the SEC, under the caption “Risk Factors.” These risks may also be further heightened by the continued and evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise

Additional Information

Stockholders of Granite Point and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., 3 Bryant Park, 24th floor, New York, NY 10036, telephone (212) 364-5500.

