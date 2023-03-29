Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Array Technologies, Inc. (“Array” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARRY) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 15, 2023, Array announced that it would be unable to file its 2022 Annual Report within the 15-day extension period given after its previously filed Notification of Late Filing. The Company explained that it “required additional time to complete its Annual Report” because, among other issues, it required additional time to “correct errors in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022.”

On this news, Array’s stock price fell $1.27, or 6.5%, to close at $18.40 per share on March 15, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Array securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005740/en/