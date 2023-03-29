Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (“Rockwell” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ROK) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 3, 2022, before the market opened, Rockwell released its second quarter 2022 financial results, revealing a net income decline of $361.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. The Company also reduced its fiscal year 2022 guidance. Attributing the reduction to “supply chain constraints.”

On this news, Rockwell’s stock price fell $35.63, or 14.5%, to close at $209.80 per share on May 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Rockwell securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005741/en/