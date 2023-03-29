BALTIMORE, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. ( MKTW) (“MarketWise”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be released before the market opens on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that same day to discuss the financial results.



The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-407-4018 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8471, and requesting to be joined to the MarketWise Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on March 30, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13737196. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 13, 2023.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.marketwise.com. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.



About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 20 years of operating history, MarketWise is currently comprised of 12 primary customer facing brands offering more than 190 products to our community of free and paid subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

