JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX ( CSX) today announced that it has reached an agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) to provide paid sick leave to employees.



This is the seventh agreement between CSX and rail unions in recent weeks bringing the total number of employees that now have paid sick leave to nearly 7,700 – or 46 percent of CSX’s union-represented workforce. Other unions that have negotiated paid sick leave for their members include the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way (BMWED), which represents track workers; the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen (BRC), which represents mechanical employees; the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), which represents railroad machinists; and the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers (NCFO), which represents CSX’s utility workers.

The contracts demonstrate CSX’s commitment to continuing to work with its employees and their representatives to improve the work experience across its organization.

“We are pleased by the progress we are making to improve the dialogue and strengthen relationships with rail labor,” said Joe Hinrichs, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSX. “This newest agreement, with the IBEW, is a continuation of the spirit of cooperation that we are committed to pursuing as we work together to improve the employee work experience, enhance the safety of our operations, and grow the business.”

