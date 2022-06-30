RADIANT LOGISTICS TO HOST INVESTOR CALL TO PROVIDE A GENERAL BUSINESS UPDATE AND DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND QUARTERS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 22, 2023

Call Scheduled for Monday, March 27, at 4:30 PM Eastern

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, will host a conference call on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the year ended June 30, 2022 and the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022.

The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details




Date/Time:

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern



DIAL-IN:

US (888) 506-0062; Intl. (973) 528-0011


Access Code: 913812



REPLAY:

March 28, 2023 at 9:30 AM Eastern to April 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern


US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331


Replay ID number: 47924

Webcast Details
This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2191/47924.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)
Radiant Logistics (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service officering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufactures, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.

