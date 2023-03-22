PR Newswire

ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 22, 2023

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Michael Dell , chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Wamsi Mohan of Bank of America on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. CT / 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

