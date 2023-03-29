CI+Financial+Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX) today reported preliminary total assets of $389.4 billion as at February 28, 2023, consisting of asset management assets of $121.9 billion, Canadian wealth management assets of $81.1 billion, and U.S. wealth management assets of $186.4 billion.
CI FINANCIAL CORP.
|
ENDING ASSETS
|
February
|
January
|
% Change
|
February
% Change
|
Asset management (1)
|
$121.9
|
$123.4
|
-1.2%
|
$136.7
-10.8%
|
Canada wealth management
|
$81.1
|
$81.4
|
-0.4%
|
$78.5
3.3%
|
U.S. wealth management (2)
|
$186.4
|
$185.1
|
0.7%
|
$146.2
27.5%
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$389.4
|
$390.0
|
-0.2%
|
$361.4
7.7%
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT – AVERAGE AUM
|
February
|
January
|
December
|
Fiscal
% Change
|
Monthly average
|
$123.1
|
$121.5
|
-
|
-
1.3%
|
Quarter-to-date average
|
$122.3
|
-
|
$117.7
|
-
3.9%
|
Year-to-date average
|
$122.3
|
-
|
-
|
$125.0
-2.2%
- Includes $32.9 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at February 28, 2023 ($33.4 billion at January 31, 2023 and $34.7 billion at February 28, 2022).
- Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.3645, 1.3305 and 1.2675 for February 2023, January 2023 and February 2022, respectively.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite.
CI operates in three segments:
- Asset Management, which includes the operations of CI Global Asset Management and Australia-based GSFM Pty Ltd.
- Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.
- U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth US, a national network of best-in-class wealth management teams.
CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn+page.
CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005742/en/