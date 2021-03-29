PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("Texas Capital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Texas Capital and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 29, 2021, Texas Capital's stock price fell 13% due to the large-scale selling of shares by prime brokers associated with the now-defunct family office Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"). A Bloomberg article published on November 16, 2021 revealed that Archegos had amassed a position of 20% in Texas Capital prior to the margin calls that prompted its liquidation. The article also reported that Texas Capital was aware of Archegos' large position while it was raising additional capital from investors in February 2021.

