Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Boxed, Inc. (“Boxed” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BOXD) on behalf of Boxed stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Boxed has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 14, 2023, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Household Retailer Boxed is Negotiating With Lenders for Bankruptcy Sale.” The article reported that Boxed might file for bankruptcy, as the Company continues to explore a possible sale of its business. The article noted that Boxed is considering this drastic action less than two years after going public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) and is also trying to establish a new commercial banking relationship after transferring the majority of its cash out of its accounts at Silicon Valley Bank.

On this news, Boxed’s stock price fell $0.21 per share, or 48.25%, to close at $0.2199 per share on March 15, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Boxed shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form.

