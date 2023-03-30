Blackline Safety Announces Voting Results From Shareholders Meeting

Blackline Safety Corp. ("Blackline" or the "Company") (TSX: BLN) a global leader in connected safety technology with a hardware-enabled software-as-a-service (HeSaaS) business model held its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders on March 21, 2023. Full results for all resolutions are set forth below.

1. Fixing Number of Directors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at seven members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For

Percent (%)

Votes
Against

Percent (%)

52,981,489

99.99%

4,309

0.01%

2. Election of Directors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Blackline to serve until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed or elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Percent (%)

Votes
Withheld

Percent (%)

Cody Slater

52,546,843

99.17%

438,955

0.83%

Michael Hayduk

52,548,497

99.17%

437,301

0.83%

Robert Herdman

50,051,660

94.46%

2,934,138

5.54%

Brad Gilewich

48,623,332

91.77%

4,362,466

8.23%

Cheemin Bo-Linn

47,506,528

89.66%

5,479,270

10.34%

Barbara Holzapfel

52,547,783

99.17%

438,015

0.83%

Jason Cohenour

52,982,943

99.99%

2,855

0.01%

3. Appointment of Auditors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For

Percent (%)

Votes
Withheld

Percent (%)

53,212,660

99.85%

79,205

0.15%

4. Employee Stock Ownership Plan

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the ordinary resolution to increase the number common shares that may be issued from treasury under the Company's employee stock ownership plan from 750,000 common shares to 1,500,000 common shares was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For

Percent (%)

Votes
Against

Percent (%)

51,190,764

96.06%

2,101,100

3.94%

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 200 billion data-points and initiated over seven million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

